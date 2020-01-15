Gala for F.C. Homeless Shelter Selling Tickets Now

Tickets are now on sale for the Falls Church Homeless Shelter’s winter fundraising gala — “Little City, Big Heart” — on Feb. 22 at the State Theatre (220 N. Washington St., Falls Church). The event will feature a live jazz trio and vocalist, food, drinks, an auction and a raffle. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased online at fcshelter.org. This is the shelter’s first major fundraiser in four years.

This year’s event will honor two generous business and community partners: Lazy Mike’s Delicatessen and the Columbia Baptist Church. To donate auction items, contact board member John Krotzer at jkrotzer@fcshelter.org. To become a business or individual sponsor, contact gala@fcshelter.org.

All proceeds support The Friends of Falls Church Homeless Shelter, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit in the City of Falls Church. The shelter provides adults experiencing homelessness with meals and warm beds from Nov. 15 – March 31, plus counseling and housing placement services designed to end the cycle of homelessness.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments