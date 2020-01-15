MLK Day March Set for 4th Annual Event

On Monday, Jan. 20 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation and its Social Justice Committee have planned events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The events begin with a memorial march and continue at The Falls Church Episcopal (115 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church) with a volunteer fair and keynote address by an American civil rights activist.

The Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation’s fourth annual Martin Luther King commemoration begins with a march from the Tinner Hill Civil Rights Monument, walking a half mile to the Falls Church Episcopal, along the section of Lee Highway taken by eminent domain from African Americans in retaliation for successfully standing up to a segregation ordinance proposed in 1915. The public is encouraged to gather at the Tinner Hill Civil Rights Monument at 9 a.m. for the march’s step off at 10 a.m. Immediately following the march, the public is invited to gather at the Falls Church Episcopal’s Fellowship Hall at 10:30 a.m. for “An Opportunity to Serve” to network with local service organizations to learn more about ongoing volunteer opportunities in the City and surrounding communities. At noon, area civil rights activist and Freedom Rider, Joan Mulholland will share reflections on her experiences. The event concludes at 12:30 p.m.

Events are free and open to all ages; children’s activities are planned for the march and for an Opportunity to Serve. Light refreshments will be provided at the Falls Church Episcopal. Guests arriving at the Falls Church Episcopal are encouraged to park on Fairfax Street or in the entry lot to the church sanctuary off of Broad Street. Overflow parking is available at Falls Church Presbyterian Church. This event was made possible with the help of the City of Falls Church, the Falls Church Episcopal and Chain Bridge Bank.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments