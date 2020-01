(Photo: Courtesy Ashleigh Dorfman)

The Old Dominion Cotillion (ODC) 29th Annual Tea was held on Jan. 12 at the home of Justin Greeves in Vienna. The Cotillion, which educates young women in social graces, honored the debutantes who will be presented at the annual ball in July. The four 2020 Debutantes are (from left to right): Ainsley McCabe of Arlington, Lauren Dorfman of Reston, Emma Wetmore of Ashburn and Farrah Greeves of Vienna.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments