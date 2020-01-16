Owner in Dog Biting Incident Sought by F.C. Police

Police are seeking an owner whose dog bit another owner during a fight between their two hounds.

According to police, the victim was walking her dog on a leash around 10 a.m. last Sunday in the area of Park Ave. and N. Virginia Ave. when it started to fight the dog in question. The victim was bitten on the leg while attempting to break up the fight, however, the other dog owner left without giving their information.

The dog being sought is described as a light brown hound mix, and it was on a leash. The dog’s owner is a white female in her 50s with blond hair and was wearing a light, zip-front jacket and was carrying a Starbucks cup.

The victim may have to undergo rabies inoculations if the dog is not located. Anyone with information regarding this dog should contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5050 (TTY 711) immediately.

