Vietnam Vets Membership Meeting Tonight

Tonight’s Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 227 membership meeting is the recommended way to start the new decade for veterans seeking to connect with fellow members and to learn the status of a relevant topic, the Department of Defense POW/MIA program. John Kull, strategic international coordinator for Southeast Asia at the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Agency (DPPA) is the speaker.

Interested attendees are encouraged to come to the meeting location, the Glory Days Grill at Barcroft Plaza (6341 Columbia Pike, Falls Church) for a meal and to meet fellow members. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Spouses, friends and fellow Vietnam War veterans are welcome. Chapter policy prohibits the consumption of alcoholic beverages during the formal meeting.

Adverse weather cancels the meeting if the Fairfax County Public Schools are closed that day.

The Vietnam Veteran’s of America’s support for The Lamb Center, which is a daytime homeless service center, is asking members to bring paper towels, 13 gallon plastic kitchen bag with drawstrings and Styrofoam bowls and cups to the meeting. The center provides space and time for VA staff to assist homeless veterans in filing for benefits besides providing an essential community service.

