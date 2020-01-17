Dem Primary Absentee Voting Begins Friday

A sample ballot for the March 3, 2020 Democratic Party Presidential Primary.

David Bjerke, Falls Church’s Registrar of Voters, confirmed to the News-Press Wednesday that absentee voting for the Mar. 3 Democratic presidential primary election begins today, Friday, Jan. 17. All rules currently pertaining to absentee voting will apply.

Candidates that will appear on the ballot, in the order of their appearance, are Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennett, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg.

Since the list was announced, Booker, Castro and Williamson have dropped out of the race.

