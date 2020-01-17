F.C. Commemoration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Announced

The City of Falls Church will commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by declaring Monday, Jan. 20, a Day of Service and supporting and promoting civic engagement across The Little City. The City will join thousands of communities around the country in a national day of service projects.

A march organized by the Tinner Hill Foundation will close S. Washington St. from about 9 – 11 a.m. Monday.

The City government offices, programs, or services that will be closed or rescheduled in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, include City Hall, most government offices, and the Mary Riley Styles Public Library. The Community Center will be open 8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

There will be no City Council work session, and the Planning Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

