GIVE Day Leaders Spread the Word to Mt. Daniel Students

Fifth grade GIVE Day ambassadors were at Mt. Daniel Elementary School at the end of last week to explain the activity to the kindergartners, first and second graders, and share with the students the ways they can participate. GIVE Day is a community service event sponsored by the Falls Church Elementary PTA for all elementary families. It will take place on Jan. 20, a school holiday beginning at 10 a.m. in Thomas Jefferson Elementary School’s (601 S. Oak St., Falls Church) gym and cafeteria. Assembly lines will pack up food and supplies for regional distribution through Food for Others.

