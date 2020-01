(Photo: FCCPS Photos/Mark Coffren)

Through a grant from the Falls Church Education Foundation, Phase 1 (of 3) of Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School’s new Ninja Room is underway. The new equipment will provide both physical and mental obstacles for students to increase strength, improve flexibility and agility and enhance balance, just as is done on the popular TV show, “American Ninja Warrior.”

