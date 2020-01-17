McLean Fitness Fair Takes Place Saturday

With the start of the new year, many people have made resolutions to improve their health. Be Fit McLean, a new event produced by the McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean), can help local residents meet these goals by providing information, testing and new health-enhancing experiences. The event will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, and admission is free.

Focusing on aspects of healthy living, such as fitness, dance, nutrition, physical and mental health and wellbeing, Be Fit McLean offers participants of all ages the opportunity to learn more about how to create their path to a healthy and active life. Attractions include: health screenings provided by Virginia Hospital Center; lectures on health-related topics such as coping with stress, time management and sleep education; a relaxation room with massage chairs and aromatherapy; clean eating cooking demonstrations and interactive exercise demonstrations of yoga, Body Sculpt, Total Fitness, aerobic dance, tai chi and others. Exhibitors from local health services and Fairfax County Government offices are participating.

