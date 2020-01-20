Business News & Notes: Casual Pint Now Open

Business News & Notes: January 16 – 22, 2020

Casual Pint Now Open on Route 50 in Falls Church

The Casual Pint has opened in The Loren Building at 6410 Arlington Blvd Suite E, in Falls Church. The Casual Pint is a franchise operation, owned and operated by local resident Darren McClure, offering regional craft beer, craft sodas, wine and a full menu of appetizers, salads, wraps, brats, sandwiches, flatbreads, sides and desserts.

A grand opening will be held Friday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit www.fallschurch.thecasualpint.com.

Sunstone Counseling’s Clay to Present at Next F.C. Chamber Lunch

Amy Clay, NCC, LPC, and co-owner of Sunstone Counseling, will present Values in the Workplace at the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s networking luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., at Clare & Don’s Beach Shack.

Advertisements

Clay, who is currently completing her Brené Brown Daring Way training and is a certified Daring Way facilitator clinician-candidate, will help attendees understand their values and how they impact their lives, at work and home.

Seats are limited. Tickets with advanced registration are $30 for Chamber members, $35 for nonmembers. In the unlikely event that seats are available, an additional $5 will be charged for walk-ins.

For more information or to register, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org. Clare & Don’s is located at 130 N. Washington Street in Falls Church.

Mindful Eating Program at F.C. Arts Gallery

Caroline Wu Beloe, MDM, ACC, is offering The Art of Mindful Eating, a weekly program to help attendees cultivate the habit of mindful eating, break bad eating habits, end the struggle with diet, and find inner resources to change automatic eating.

The classes will be held Wednesdays through Feb. 19 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at Falls Church Arts Gallery, 700-B W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

The course is $35 per session. Scholarships are available for school teachers.

For more information, visit www.carolinebeloe.com.

Mason High Seniors Career Shadowing on Jan. 27

George Mason High School seniors will be out in the community learning about careers on Jan. 27. Businesses interested in hosting one or more high school seniors in their business for a half-day of career shadowing are to contact Marybeth Connelly at connellym@fccps.org.

New Massage Option in Falls Church

Megan Cordone-Greene of ACG Integrative Wellness, LLC is now offering massage at Functional Fitness on Tuesdays Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Advertisements

Cordone-Greene is a Virginia licensed and certified massage therapist, with a BS in wellness management, an AAS in massage therapy. She also has 200 hours in Hatha Yoga teacher training and she is working toward an MS Health Promotion with a concentration in community health. H

er practice incorporates deep tissue massage, neuromuscular and trigger point therapy, myofascial release massage, Shiatsu/acupressure, Swedish massage and Reiki in her practice.

For more information, visit www.functionalfitnessva.com.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments