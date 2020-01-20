Citrus, Syrup & Pecan Fundraiser Returns

The Lions, Arlington Northwest, are now preparing for their charity’s fundraiser in January with their sale of fresh Florida, Texas and California citrus, Georgia pecans and Vermont maple syrup at the Overlee Pool (Bath House – Lower Level) located at 6030 Lee Highway, Arlington, lower entrance off John Marshall Dr.

The fundraiser will run from Jan. 20 – 25. Times are as follows: Monday from 2:30 – 7 p.m.; Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Wednesday from noon – 5:30 p.m.; Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

For more information, contact 703-528-1130.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments