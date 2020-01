Jessie Thackrey Preschool has posted its form to explore interest in next year’s full-day preschool classes. The interest form can be found at fccps.org/o/jtp, scrolling down and clicking on the announcement under the “News” section. The form will be available through Jan. 31. Prospective students must be residents of Falls Church City, and 3 or 4 years old on or before Sept. 30. Once the lottery has been completed and families have been notified, applications will be available.

