Crime Report: Assault & Robbery at Stratford Motor Lodge

A clerk was assaulted during a robbery at a Falls Church motel last week, according to the City’s January 6 – 12 crime report.

The robbery and assault took place at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 12, at the Stratford Motor Lodge when the unknown suspect entered the business, assaulted the desk clerk and then took money from the cash register before fleeing the scene, police report. The victim sustained minor injuries.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: January 6 – 12, 2020

Drunkenness (DIP), 200 blk S Washington St, Jan 6, 2:33 AM, a female, 29, of Dunn Loring, VA, was arrested for appearing drunk in public.

Credit Card Fraud, 1100 blk W Broad St, between Oct 30 and Nov 9, 2019, unknown suspect(s) fraudulently used a victim’s credit card multiple times to purchase items.

Commercial Burglary and Motor Vehicle Theft, 400 blk S Washington St, Jan 8, 10:55 PM, unknown suspects entered a business by breaking an office window. Car keys were then taken and used to steal three motor vehicles that were in the parking lot. Two of the three vehicles have been recovered; detectives are working the case.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 600 blk Roosevelt Blvd, during the overnight hours of Jan 8 into Jan 9, unknown suspect(s) stole a motor vehicle from an apartment complex parking lot.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 500 blk Hillwood Ave, Jan 11, 9:20 AM, a male, 28, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

Robbery/Assault, 300 blk W Broad St, Jan 12, 7:00 AM, an unknown male suspect entered the business, assaulted the desk clerk, and took money from the cash register before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained minor non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is on-going.

