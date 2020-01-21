Donation Organizer Says Thanks to Community

THE PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, home of the Lakota people in South Dakota, received another hearty batch of donations from Falls Church locals due the annual drive. (Photo: Courtesy Linda Kamel)

City of Falls Church resident Linda Kamel, who helped organized the donation drive for the Lakota people on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, sends her thanks to those who helped donated in a personal message below:

“Thank you Falls Church City families — and our Arlington neighbors — for your generous donations of hooded coats, vests, hoodies, sweaters, toiletries (lots of very needed toothpaste and toothbrushes; soaps, etc) Kasha’s beautiful hand knit scarves, pillowcases, baby blankets, pjs, etc., and Christmas card wishes. All items were sorted, cleaned and shipped to the Oglala Lakota people of Pine Ridge Reservation, S. Dakota.

“Many thanks also goes to the Mary Styles Library and the Community Center for their support. Your donations are really appreciated and help families stay warmer as winters in the Badlands are very cold with temperatures dipping in the negative teens.”

