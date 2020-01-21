Letters to the Editor: League of Women Voters Celebrates 100 Years

Letters to the Editor: January 16 – 22, 2020

League of Women Voters Celebrates 100 Years

Editor,

The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920 during the convention of the National American Woman Suffrage Association just six months before the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, giving women the right to vote after a 72-year struggle. More than 8 million women across the U.S. voted in an election for the first time that year.

The League was called a “mighty political experiment” designed as an activist, grassroots organization whose leaders believed that citizens should play a critical role in advocacy.

The League’s presence in Falls Church began on May 1, 1951, and since that time, has been extraordinarily active in a range of issues surrounding the City and its residents. On Jan. 27, 2020, the City Council will be reading a proclamation celebrating four life-time members, women who have been part of the League for over 50 years. These extraordinary women are Betty Allan, Betty Blystone, Doris Doran and Ann McCleary.

We invite all Falls Church residents to celebrate these women and the League’s 100th birthday on Feb. 2, 2020 at the Falls Church Episcopal Church. Enjoy live jazz with music from the 1920s, remarks from elected officials, and real, live suffragettes. Most importantly, show your support for the only organization in support of women’s participation in the political process that survived 100 years. Details can be found on our website my.lwv.org/virginia/falls-church.

Johannah Barry

LWV-FC Management Team

