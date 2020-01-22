Justice High Teacher Arrested for Sexual Relationship with a Student

Philip Spivey. (Photo: Fairfax County Police)

A teacher at Justice High School has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student at the school, police announced Wednesday afternoon.

Fairfax County Police say 57-year-old Philip Spivey of Falls Church is facing four felony charges of indecent liberties by a custodian for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student at the Falls Church area high school. Detectives arrested Spivey today, Jan. 22, after learning of the unlawful sexual conduct and he is currently being held at the county’s Adult Detention Center without bond.

According to the Justice High School website, Spivey is an ESOL teacher at the school. Police report he is also employed as a private music teacher.

In a message sent to Justice High School parents Wednesday, principal Maria Eck said Spivey has not been in school since Jan. 8 when allegations were made against him. “There is no greater responsibility than the safety and well-being of our students,” Eck wrote in the letter.

Detectives are anyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Spivey to call the Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web or mobile app, Fairfax Co Crime Solvers. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

