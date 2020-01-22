Mason Crumbles in 4th to Spartans

By Caitlin Butler

JUNIOR GUARD Bobby Asel put up five of the team’s seven points in an attempted fourth quarter comeback (Photo: Carol Sly)

One final push fell just short for George Mason High School’s boys basketball team in its 45-41 loss to Broad Run High School last week on Jan. 15

The Mustangs lost their chance to win late in the fourth quarter last Wednesday when a three-point attempt by junior guard Deven Martino couldn’t convert and ultimately sealed the game’s outcome. But the lack of scoring in the second quarter was what foreshadowed the eventual defeat, as the 7-2 scoring advantage from the Spartans killed Mason’s early momentum.

Things started out well for the Falls Church locals. After senior forward Daniel Miller sank two long threes to help carry the Mustangs to a 9-4 lead, Mason continued to apply pressure and nailing down shots from a distance. The Mustangs also shut down the Broad Run offense to end the first quarter up 19-14.

But senior forward Hunter Broxson’s free throws served as the team’s only points in the second quarter and went into the half tied at 21-21.

Martino helped bring the Mustangs back to life with a successful drive and foul shot to follow to start the third. With Mason up 26-21, Martino continued to lead the charge in the quarter for the Mustangs by adding a deep three to push Mason’s lead to 34-28.

Broad Run countered with a smooth layup to end the third quarter down four and parlayed that into a hot start entrance into the final quarter. Eight straight points from the Spartans completed a 10-0 run and gobbled up six minutes of the fourth. Junior guard Bobby Asel wound up scoring five of the team’s seven points for the home team to make Mason competitive, but the Mustangs faltered on too many offensive possessions to take back the lead.

The Mustangs were on the road Tuesday night against Warren County High School where they claimed 65-50 victory and boosted their record to 7-6 record on the season.

Mason will host Central High School for their next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

