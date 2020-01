Lee Culver, an award winning watercolorist and teacher, will be the presenter at the Friday, Jan. 24 meeting of the McLean Art Society that will take place from 10 a.m. – noon at the McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean). Culver instructs at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria.

For this session she will focus on composition strategy. For more information, contact 703 790-0123.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments