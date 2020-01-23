Amadeus Orchestra with Sivan Silver, Piano Soloist

Sivan Silver, in her first solo appearance with Amadeus Orchestra, opens the Beethoven Year on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. at Saint Luke Catholic Church (7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean).

Silver will perform Beethoven’s sparkling Concerto No. 1, which he wrote to feature himself as a soloist. Two French rarities bracket the concerto: Saint-Sean’s Rigaudon and Gounod’s Symphony No. 1.

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at the door, online at amadeusconcerts.com or via telephone at 703-759-5334. Students 17 and under and active military are admitted free of charge.

A pre-concert lecture by Music Director A. Scott Wood will begin at 3:15 p.m., 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert.

A reception will follow the concert, at which attendees may meet and chat with the performers and fellow concert goers.

