Arts Competition Returns To Alden Theatre

High school students are invited to showcase their artistic achievements in the 2020 James C. Macdonald Performing Arts Scholarship Competition. Sponsored by The Alden (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean), this competition encourages local youths’ artistic development and promotes the study of the arts. The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 24.

The competition is open to 9th –12th-grade students who reside or attend school in Dranesville Small Tax District-1A. A $1,200 scholarship prize will be given to first-place winners in each of the following categories: Dance, Theater, Vocal Music and Instrumental Music; second-place winners in all four categories will receive $800 and third-place winners will each receive $400. Starting this year, the first-place instrumental music award will be named in honor of Anita Lamkin, a long-time friend of young musicians and supporter of music performances in McLean.

There are no restrictions on the use of the award money. Finalists must perform in the preliminary round of the competition the week of Feb. 3, and at the final competition on March 18, to be eligible to receive an award.

Applications can be completed online by following this link: surveymonkey.com/r/TheAldenMacdonald2020. A non-refundable, $20 fee is required for each application form submitted.

For more information, visit: mcleancenter.org/performing-arts/community-arts-2.

