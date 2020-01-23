Henderson Top Geo Bee Contestants Determined

(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Carol Sly)

The final for the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School Geography Bee was last Thursday and finished in just under an hour. The top three placers were (from left to right) 7th grader Ruben Krishna in first, 8th grader Alessio Azimipour in second and 6th grader Attikus Kim in third. They were joined by assistant principal and judge Rory Dippold (far left) and Farrell Kelly, who organizes the event. Krishna will take the state test in the next few weeks to place into the state competition in Farmville in March.

