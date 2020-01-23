Stop-Arm Camera Continues Racking Up Fines

Four years into Falls Church City Public School’s Stop-Arm Camera program and it continues catching violators, with fines continuing to roll in. In 2019, a total of 1,082 citations were issued to drivers who passed a Falls Church school bus with its red lights flashing. For the first five months of the current fiscal year (July through November), the program has grossed more than $73,000.

Generally, the school division keeps approximately half of the fines, with the remainder used to pay for the program.

