Business News & Notes: Chamber Mixer, Free Growlers & Business License Renewals

Business News & Notes: January 23 – 29, 2020

El Patron to Host Next F.C. Chamber Mixer

El Patron Bar & Grill is hosting a networking mixer for the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Located at 418 S. Washington Street in Falls Church, El Patron specializes in Tex-Mex and Salvadoran dishes. Members and friends of the Chamber are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Free Growlers for 1st Customers at Casual Pint Grand Opening

The Casual Pint will give away free growlers to the first 50 patrons of its grand opening on Friday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. The new craft beer restaurant offers wings, soft pretzels, brats, sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads, salads, snacks and desserts as well as a wide selection of craft beer on tap and available to take home.

Owned and operated by Darren McClure, the Casual Pint is located in The Loren at 6410 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.fallschurch.thecasualpint.com.

Brine Shutters in Mosaic District

Brine Restaurant, located at 2985 District Avenue in the Mosaic District, has closed. The locally sourced restaurant owned by Travis Croxton, featured a raw bar and offered Mid-Atlantic fare from seafood to regional meats and produce.

Croxton is the co-owner, along with his cousin Ryan Croxton, of Rappahannock River Oyster Company, which has been credited with rebuilding the Virginia oyster industry using ecologically friendly aquaculture harvesting techniques.

For Brine’s oyster loving fans, there are local Rappahannock Oyster Bars at 1309 5th St NE in Union Market and at 1150 Maine Avenue, SW, at the Wharf. There is also a raw bar kiosk at the new Whole Foods in Tysons Corner.

For more information about the Rappahannock Oyster Company, including additional locations in southern Virginia, Charleston, South Carolina and Los Angeles, visit www.rroysters.com.

Grace Christian Academy Hosting Open House Jan. 29

Grace Christian Academy, serving students from pre-K through 8th grade, will be hosting an admissions open house on Wednesday, Jan. 29 beginning at 7 p.m.

Grace is accredited with exemplary status by Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod School Accreditation, Association of Christian Teachers and Schools, National Council for Private School Accreditation, and is recognized as a fully accredited private school in the Commonwealth of Virginia by the Virginia Council for Private Education, as authorized by the Virginia Board of Education.

Attendees to the open house will be able to tour the facility, learn about academic and extracurricular programs, and meet the staff. For those not able to attend, Principal Hurley offers personal tours by appointment.

For more information, visit www.GraceChristianAcademy.org or call 703-534-5517.

F.C. Business License Renewals in the Mail This Month

The 2020 Falls Church City business license renewals will be mailed later this month from the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office’s vendor.

All paid 2019 City business license holders are considered to be in good standing until March 1, 2020, when the 2020 business license renewal will be due. Business license renewals should be postmarked or received by March 2, 2020 as March 1 falls on a Sunday.

Questions and comments are to be directed to the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office at (703) 248-5450 or commissioner@fallschurchva.gov.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

