Chinese New Year Celebrated At Jackson Middle

by FCNP.com

The 13th annual Chinese New Year Festival will be held for one day only by the Asian Community Service Center, on Saturday, Jan. 25. (Snow day alternative: Feb. 8). There will be live performances, including dragon and lion dances, Asian food, the writing of Chinese names, language, craft and business booths, children world and also a lunar new year dragon parade.

The event will run from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Luther Jackson Middle School (3020 Gallows Road, Falls Church). Free parking and Admission: $5.
2020 is the year of the Rat. Because Rat is the Zodiac head, this year’s theme is “Return to Tradition.”

For more information, contact Tiny at 571-336-6098, website: ChineseNewYearFestival.org.

