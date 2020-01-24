‘Passport’ Performances At Cauldron Revealed

The Creative Cauldron (410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) has announced its lineup for this weekend’s portion of the “Passport Around the World” series, which runs until Feb. 1.

Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. — David Kline Band Tribute to Jimi Hendrix: The global sound and the hard rocking fiddle of Dave Kline leads his band of international musicians through original compositions and interpretations of Hendrix with special guests Lynn Veronneau (vocals) and Ken Avis (vocals/guitar).

​Saturday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m. — Irene Jalenti’s “Anima Latina:” Irene, who brought her Beatles jazz homage to the 2019 festival, pairs with 2019 Grammy-nominated Cuban-Venezuelan pianist César Orozco and Venezuelan percussionist Francisco Vielma to explore the music of Venezuela, Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and Cabo Verde. The Italian vocalist with a sultry voice has been touring in Europe and China during the past year.

​Sunday, January 26 at 7 p.m. — Burns Night with Sean Heely: Fiddle champion, vocalist and all-around multi-instrumentalist Sean Heely with the finest Celtic musicians in the region, pipes in the Haggis for a Burns night to remember. Heely is a Strathmore artist-in-residence graduate who has been touring his high-energy traditional music in the British Isles and Latin America during the past year to rave reviews.

For more information about these shows or to purchase tickets to a performance, visit creativecauldron.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments