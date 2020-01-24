This Week in Sports: Swimming

By Ari Autor

AMONG THE WINNERS included girls captain Ella Reithinger, who placed first in 200 Yard Freestyle as well as 100 Yard Backstroke (Photo: Ari Autor)

THE GEORGE MASON HIGH SCHOOL boys swim team continued their successful streak on Jan. 10 in Manassas, winning its double dual meet scoring 69 to 25 against Brentsville District High School and 83 to 8 against Central High School. The Mason Girls team emerged from the pool with two victories as well, scoring 68 to 26 against Brentsville, and 72 to 20 against Central Woodstock. While achieving a coveted state cut has proven more challenging this season with tougher Class 3 times, Mason keeps building its states-bound roster.

JUNIOR NICK SHARRER also took first in 200 Yard Individual Medley. (Photo: Ari Autor)

INDIVIDUALS WITH STATE CUTS include Ellen Chadwick in the 100, 200 and 50 Yard Free; Marie Roche in the 100 Yard Breast, Ryan York in the 50 & 100 Yard Free as well as the 100 Yard Back; and Jack Lindly in the 50 Yard Free. Mason will also send multiple relay teams including the Girls 200 Yard Free Relay, Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay, Boys 200 Yard Free Relay and Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay. With last Saturday’s meet postponed due to weather, Mason will resume competition on Friday at 7:50 p.m. against John Handley and Millbrook High Schools at Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork St., Winchester).

