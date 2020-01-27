F.C. Resident Bill Abel Set to Move Out of City

(Photo: Courtesy Olivia Jeffers)

SO LONG BILL ABEL! The watercolor painter, crossing guard and yoga instructor (center, plaid jacket) at Karma Yoga on W. Broad St. bid adieu to his co-workers at the studio in a private goodbye celebration last Friday at Ireland’s 4 Provinces. Abel’s future plans will no longer involve the Little City, but what is known is Karma Yoga will miss him dearly.

(FCCPS Photo)

A message from Falls Church City Public Schools on Abel’s departure:

“After years of helping Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, George Mason High School, and Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School students safely cross the street, our beloved Falls Church City crossing guard Bill Abel is leaving The Little City at the end of this week. Walkers, bikers, and drivers will miss Bill’s warm and friendly greetings. Thank you, Mr. Abel, for spreading caring, kindness, and safety in all types of weather!”

