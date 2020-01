LILYS AND RUBYS united on James Thurber Ct. over the holiday break a few weeks back and got a chance to visit their dogs Lily Zaveri and Ruby Slonim. Just to be clear (from left to right): Ruby Zaveri with her dachsund Lily and Lily Slonim with her golden retriever Ruby. Try to keep up, will yah?

