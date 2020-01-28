Fairfax Schools Hold Job Fair Next Saturday

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the largest school system in Virginia, is searching for educators with a strong academic background and a passion to make a difference in the lives of students during the 2020-21 school year. Principals and program managers will interview candidates at the FCPS Instructional Job Fair on Saturday, Feb. 1 (inclement weather date: Saturday, Feb. 8).

Instructional candidates interested in becoming a part of a dynamic and diverse community that offers a challenging academic program for all students are encouraged to visit the job fair webpage to learn more and apply online. Instructional positions include teachers, counselors, librarians, occupational therapists, physical therapists and speech pathologists.

FCPS offers support to new instructional employees through an intensive mentoring program, professional development opportunities, and outstanding health and retirement benefits. Job fair interviews are by invitation only. Questions should be directed to the FCPS Department of Human Resources at 571-423-3000.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments