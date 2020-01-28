Woman Struck in Crosswalk at Corner of Little Falls & W. Broad

A woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at the corner of Little Falls Road and West Broad Street in the City of Falls Church Tuesday afternoon, the City reported today.

According to F.C. Police Public Information Officer Susan Finarelli, the pedestrian was struck around 12:30 p.m., Jan. 28, while crossing in the crosswalk by a driver who did not yield to her right of way. According to Finarelli, the driver, who stopped at the accident scene, was not driving erratically but reported not seeing the pedestrian. The driver was cited with failing to yield the right of way.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Finarelli reports.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments