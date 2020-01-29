F.C. Man, Armed with Assault-Style Weapon, Shot by SWAT Officer

David Vo. (Photo: Fairfax County Police)

A man, armed with an assault-style weapon, was shot by police Tuesday night in the Falls Church area of Fairfax Co., it was reported this morning.

Fairfax County Police report that officers from its Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) were serving a narcotics search warrant and arrest warrants at 10 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 7600 block of Lee Landing Drive when they confronted David Vo, 24, of Falls Church who was brandishing the weapon. Vo was shot by a member of the SWAT team and then officers immediately rendered medical aid before he was transported to a hospital, treated and released.

Vo has been charged with felony distribution of marijuana and felony failure to appear, with additional charges forthcoming. He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

The officer who shot Vo is a 16-year veteran of the Fairfax Co. Police Department, assigned to the Special Operations Division. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation, per department policy.

The name of the officer will be released by Chief Edwin Roessler within 10 days.

