Falls Church High School (7521 Jaguar Trail, Falls Church) spring sports interest meeting for all students who are intending to try out for a spring sport (baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis or track/field) is on Feb. 5 at 3:05 p.m. in the main gym. Important try out information will be distributed and try out guidelines will be discussed. Spring sports tryouts begin on Monday, Feb. 24.

