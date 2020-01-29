Young Adult Book Festival Announces 2020 Line Up

Sabaa Tahir, a New York Times bestselling author of the “Ember Quartet” series, leads the author line up released today for the 7th annual NoVaTEEN Book Festival coming to Marshall High School in Falls Church on March 14. The free festival, which has grown from around 300 attendees in 2014 to 1,000 last year, brings together authors and readers to celebrate and promote Young Adult (YA) fiction.

Previous NoVaTEEN festivals have featured Jason Reynolds (“Long Way Down”), Karen M. McManus (“One of Us is Next”), Holly Black (“The Cruel Prince”), Julie Murphy (“Dumplin’”) and Marie Lu (the “Young Elites” series).

In addition to the keynote address, the day-long event will include moderated author panels, breakout sessions, games, writing workshops and author signings. NoVa TEEN will announce the full schedule next month. Many of the authors will also spend time on Friday meeting students at area high schools.

One More Page Books, an independent, neighborhood-oriented bookstore in the Falls Church/Arlington community, co-hosts the event with Arlington Public Library, Fairfax County Public Library, Loudoun County Public Library, George Mason University’s Fall for the Book, Friends of Arlington Public Library (FOAL) and other area public library and school systems to offer this day-long literary event. Tickets are available now at novateenbookfestival.com​

In alphabetical order, the authors announced are:

Anna Bright, “The Beholder;” Mintie Das, “Brown Girl Ghosted;” Alechia Dow, “The Sound of Stars;” MK England, “Spellhacker;” Mia García, “The Resolutions;” Adalyn Grace, “All the Stars and Teeth;” Robin Ha, “Almost American Girl;” Olivia Hinebaugh, “The Birds, the Bees, and You and Me;” Christina June, “No Place Like Here;” Ariel Kaplan, “We Are the Perfect Girl;” Brigid Kemmerer, “A Heart So Fierce and Broken;” Ryan La Sala, “Reverie;” Mackenzie Lee, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Getting Lucky;” Katie McGarry, “Echoes Between Us;” Alexandra Monir, “The Life Below: The Final Six #2;” Caroline Richmond Tung, “Hungry Hearts: 13 Tales of Love & Food;” Kristen Simmons, “Scammed: Vale Hall #2” Zack Smedley, “Deposing Nathan;” Phil Stamper, “The Gravity of Us;” Danielle Stinson, “Before I Disappear;” Sabaa Tahir, “A Reaper at the Gates;” Robin Talley, “Music from Another World;” Nandi Taylor, “Given;” Katy Upperman, “How the Light Gets In;” Ismée Williams, “This Train is Being Held” and Ashley Woodfolk, “When You Were Everything.”

The festival will be held ​March 14 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.​, ​at Marshall High School ​(7731 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). The event is free and open to the public; tickets are available in advance at ​novateenbookfestival.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments