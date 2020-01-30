Business News & Notes: Drag Bingo, Gratitude Journaling & Happy Hour Cupcakes

Falls Church Business News & Notes: January 30 – February 5, 2020

Clare & Don’s Hosting Drag Bingo Thursday

Clare & Don’s Beach Shack is hosting a special edition of Drag Bingo on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 7 – 10 p.m. This event, featuring drag queens Lips and Katja Attenshun, is scheduled for every first and third Thursday of the month. The Jan. 30 event is an additional show for January.

The next two events will take place Feb. 6 and Feb. 20. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack is located at 130 N. Washington Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.clareanddons.com.

Center for Spiritual Enlightenment Offering Gratitude Journal Event

The Center for Spiritual Enlightenment is offering gratitude journal writing with Cathy Raines on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 1 – 2 p.m. Many believe that gratitude journaling leads to outcomes that include improved relationships and self-esteem, better sleep and clearer focus.

Attendees are to bring a favorite pen and journal. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

The Center for Spiritual Enlightenment is located at 222 N. Washington Street in Falls Church.

For more information about this or other offerings such as a Tibetan Sound Bath and a Drum Circle, visit www.thecse.org.

Bakeshop Now Has Happy Hour Wednesdays

Bakeshop in Falls Church is now offering happy hour on Wednesdays from 3 – 5 p.m. during which they will offer two for $4 cupcakes and classic cookies, 10 percent off in-store cake orders, and happy hour prices on their most popular hot drinks.

Bakeshop is located at 100 E. Fairfax Street in Falls Church.

Casual Pint Welcomed With Ribbon Cutting

The Casual Pint was welcomed into the community with an official ribbon cutting by elected representatives and the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce just prior to its grand opening on Friday, Jan. 24. The Casual Pint’s owner/operator Darren McClure is pictured in the center with the scissors.

Included in the photo are elected officials F.C. Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly, City Council members Letty Hardi and Ross Litkenhous, Commissioner of the Revenue Tom Clinton, and Treasurer Jody Acosta. Also included are F.C. Chamber board members Realtor Mosi Shah, Capital Commercial Properties’ Alan Frank, Sislers Stone’s Brian DeCelle, The Kensington’s Kitty Janney, Foundation Insurance’s Nate Herndon and Falls Church Chamber Director Sally Cole.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

