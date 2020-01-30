Jefferson Village Group Seeking Volunteers

The Jefferson Village Civic Association is looking for volunteers from the community to help with a number of activities and tasks.

Help from volunteers is essential to the neighborhood. Such assistance can be as simple as anything from flyer design, web design, obtaining donations, trimming trees and grass, event photography, delivering flyers, writing articles, reporting on meetings, contacting local schools, social media posting and more.

If any interested volunteers would like to know more about contributing in any of the above, or if volunteers would like to sit in on a monthly Director Meetings, feel free to contact the JVCA chair at chairperson@jefferson-village.org.

