The remaining contents of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School (601 S. Oak St., Falls Church) and Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School’s (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) lost and found will be donated to local charities on Friday, Jan. 31.

Parents are encouraged to look for their students missing clothing, water bottles, lunch boxes, notebooks or binders at the lost and found before the end of school on Friday.

