Northeastern Students Make Dean’s List

Northeastern University recognized the following local students who were recently named to the university’s Dean’s List for the Fall semester, which ended in Dec. 2019:

• Falls Church (22042) resident Esme Getto, majoring in marine biology;

• Falls Church (22043) resident Gwyneth McNamara, majoring in bioengineering;

• Falls Church (22043) resident Antonio Bravo, majoring in undeclared.

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

