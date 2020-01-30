Around F.C.

Northeastern Students Make Dean’s List

by FCNP.com

Northeastern University recognized the following local students who were recently named to the university’s Dean’s List for the Fall semester, which ended in Dec. 2019:

• Falls Church (22042) resident Esme Getto, majoring in marine biology;

• Falls Church (22043) resident Gwyneth McNamara, majoring in bioengineering;

• Falls Church (22043) resident Antonio Bravo, majoring in undeclared.

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

