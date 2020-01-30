Shepherd’s Center In Need of Drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church (SCMAFC), an all-volunteer-based organization dedicated to assisting seniors in maintaining an independent and safe lifestyle, is seeking drivers to help seniors get to the doctor, therapy, dental and other appointments. In addition, the Shepherd’s Center offers seniors pharmacy and grocery shopping, help with technology and minor home repairs. All its services are free to seniors.

The Shepherd’s Center needs volunteers 18 years of age or older. Volunteers will receive training on their role and how to schedule rides. Ride requests can be viewed at the volunteer’s convenience online, anytime and need only accept a ride that fits with his/her time availability and schedule. There is no requirement for any minimum number of rides. SCMAFC has insurance coverage and miles driven are a charitable deduction on federal and state returns.

For anyone interested, Shepherd’s Center staff are happy to talk in more detail about the work and what’s involved in being a volunteer.

The Shepherd’s Center also receives support from religious congregations and businesses in the community.

For more information, contact Christine Sheehy at 703 506-2199 or visit scmafc.org.

