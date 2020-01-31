Broadway Desserts Comes To Justice High Saturday

Justice High School’s (3301 Peace Valley Ln., Falls Church) popular Broadway Desserts is happening Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. This year’s show is entitled “Broadway Tonight” and will feature classic songs from all kinds of Broadway musicals. Special guests from Glasgow Middle School chorus will join the Justice students for both shows.

This family friendly show features students singing some of their favorite Broadway songs. During the intermission, guests are invited to enjoy an assortment of desserts as well as coffee and tea.

Suggested donation for entry: $15 for adults and $10 for teachers/seniors/students — credit, cash and checks accepted at the door. The chorus boosters will also be offering prizes, such as Washington Nationals gear and professional show tickets.

