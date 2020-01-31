This Week in Sports: Boys Basketball

SENIOR FORWARD Daniel Miller scans the perimeter against Broad Run High School. (Photo: Carol Sly)

TWO WINS AND A LOSS made up George Mason High School’s boys basketball team’s last week, which started off with a 68-62 victory over Skyline High School in a makeup game from earlier this month. The Mustangs followed that up with another close win over Central High School, this time at a 51-46 margin after an early 20 point lead proved to be just enough cushion for Mason. Manassas Park High School edged out the Mustangs 46-44 Tuesday night, putting the team at 9-7 for the season. Mason will travel to Skyline on Friday to face the Hawks for the second time in eight days.

