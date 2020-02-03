Fees Increase for F.C. Daycare Camp

Fees for Summer Day Camp operated by the FCCPS Extended Day Care Program will rise two percent this summer. EDCP, which is self-supported, charges fees to recover costs. The Day Care Advisory Board approved the increase last week and, per the current policy, the School Board signed off on it as well.

The program cites increases in staff wages, cost of fuel, supplies and field trip-related costs as the need for the fee hike. Registration for this summer’s program will open in mid-February for families already in the school year’s Day Care program. Sign-ups for all others will open in early March.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments