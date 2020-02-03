Final Week of Nominations For Arts Fairfax Awards

Arts Fairfax will hold its ninth annual Arts Awards to recognize the visionary contributions that the arts bring to Fairfax County and the Cities of Fairfax and Falls Church. The honorees are selected by Arts Fairfax and community representatives. Nominations are open to the public until Feb. 7. Arts organizations and individuals may nominate others or may self-nominate.

The Arts Awards bring together the arts community, business community, civic and elected leaders to celebrate the contributions of artists, arts organizations and the private sector for their support of the arts in the community.

The three awards that can receive nominations are:

Arts Education Award —The Arts Education Award recognizes an arts organization or individual arts educator in Fairfax County and/or the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church who has provided superlative arts education opportunities, experiences or training for youth, students of all ages or emerging artists.

Arts Impact Award — The Arts Impact Award recognizes an arts organization, of any discipline, for an arts program or activity that has provided significant opportunity or impact for citizens in Fairfax County and/or cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, based on the quality and/or transformational nature of the program and breadth of individuals served.

Arts Philanthropy Award — The Arts Philanthropy Award acknowledges private sector support of the arts in Fairfax County and/or the Cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, by honoring an individual, corporation or foundation that has provided leadership funding, long-term monetary support, or significant investment in the arts.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 7. Any questions regarding the nomination process or require assistance, contact artsawards@artsfairfax.org or call 703-642-0862 ext. 4.

For additional information, visit artsfairfax.org.

