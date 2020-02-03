Nominations Sought for F.C. Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshal

Nominations for the grand marshal of Falls Church’s annual Memorial Day Parade and Festival are now being accepted for the 39th annual parade on May 25. According to a City press release, grand marshal nominees “should have made exceptional, outstanding, distinguished, sustained or unique contributions to the City of Falls Church.”

Past grand mashals include Rob Donovan (2019), Midge Wang (2018), Barb Cram (2017), Kathy Hilayko (2016), Kathy and Barry Buschow (2015), Captain Steve Rau (2014), Janet Haines and Audrey Luthman (2013), Harry Shovlin (2012), Howard Herman (2011) and Edna Frady (2010).

Nominations should be submitted via email to the Recreation and Parks Department’s Scarlett Williams at sawilliams@fallschurchva.gov by 5 p.m. on March 3. Nominators should send the nominee’s name and describe why that person deserves the honor of grand marshal.

