(Photo: Courtesy Donna Buckley)

WHAT’S BETTER THAN 100? 101! Selma Orenstein enjoyed a Hawaiian-themed 100th birthday last year and rang in one more trip around the sun with a lower-key, but still special 101st birthday with her friends, family and The Kensington staff over the weekend.

(Photo: Courtesy Donna Buckley)

She is the oldest resident currently at The Kensington, though don’t tell Selma, since she insists she’s still 21.

