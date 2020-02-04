Crime Report: Larcenies & DUIs

It was a week of larceny and DUIs in the City of Falls Church, according to the Jan. 20 -26 crime report.

Out of the eight reported incidents, there were four DUI arrests and three larcenies including two shoplifters on W. Broad St. and a stolen package from Fulton Ave.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: January 20 – 26, 2020

Driving Under the Influence, 7100 blk Leesburg Pk, Jan 20, 12:13 AM, a male, 25, of Centreville, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Jan 20, 11:07 AM, a male, 56, of Capital Heights, MD, was arrested for grand larceny.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk Little Falls St, Jan 20, 10:26 PM, a male, 49, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Smoking Violation, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Jan 21, 1:27 PM, a male, 59, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a citation for smoking in a non-smoking establishment.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 1200 blk W Broad St, Jan 22, 10:38 AM, an individual shoplifted several items of merchandise from the business.

Driving Under the Influence, 800 blk Park Ave, Jan 23, 10:32 PM, a male, 39, of Fort Hood, TX, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Driving Under the Influence / Drug/Narcotic Violation, 200 blk E Fairfax St, Jan 23, 11:03 PM, a male, 29, of Vienna, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Larceny-Theft from Building, 600 blk Fulton Ave, Jan 24, 3:20 PM, an unknown individual stole a package that was delivered to the building.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 400 blk W Broad St, Jan 26, 3:36 AM,a male, 35, of Washington, DC, was arrested for shoplifting from a business.

