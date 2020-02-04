Critter Corner: Remembering Ludo

IT IS ONE OF OUR MORE Critter Corners this week, as we remember Ludo Burroughs (left). Ludo passed away in the last week and is sorely missed by his sister, Lani and his humans. The Burroughs just became residents of Falls Church in December after previously living on Oahu in Hawaii. The sibling combo actually had a bumpy entrance onto the mainland when they got lost in LAX for three hours due to a mix-up from the airline (that shall not be named and won’t be receiving the Burroughs family’s business again). Ludo is a white American bulldog, a distant relative of Chance from the movie Homeward Bound (from the same breeding line), so it’s safe to say he had adventure in his blood. He will be remembered fondly.

