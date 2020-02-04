Ophthalmology Services Now at Culmore Clinic

Thanks to funding from Islamic Relief USA, Culmore Clinic will be adding ophthalmology services for its patients. In the past, this has been a complicated service to offer patients because it involved a specialty referral offsite. But with this implementation of onsite eye care, patients requiring important follow-up care from their yearly screenings with the Lions Club can access difficult-to-obtain testing at their medical home in Culmore Clinic. This eliminates the transportation barriers that often prevent patients from obtaining critical care and testing, and frees up staff time spent searching for glaucoma and other testing services.

