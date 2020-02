George Mason High School student Isabelle Boyd (foreground) teaches Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School students the steps to the Chimney Sweep dance in preparation for the school’s performance of “Mary Poppins.” The production will be on stage in the Mason auditorium Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20 – 22 at 7 p.m. (Photo: FCCPS Photo/Carol Sly)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments