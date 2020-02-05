Bailey’s Elementary Students Complete Project on Birds

Second graders from Spanish immersion teacher Indiana Obando’s class at Bailey’s Elementary are exploring the ways they can help protect migratory birds. The students are engaged in a Project-Based Learning (PBL) unit on migratory birds where they were asked the driving question, “How can you, as second grade environmental activists, create global awareness to protect migratory birds?” asked by Mary Deinlein, an ornithologist from the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center at the National Zoo.

During the project, students researched the role of ornithologists, learned why birds migrate and the dangers they face during migration. The Bailey’s students communicated their ideas by creating and sharing a tableau creating posters and postcards with phrases to capture the attention of the Nicaraguan students, and creating pencil cases with messages about how to protect migratory birds.

